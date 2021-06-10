Burleson & Company LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Burleson & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,522,000 after purchasing an additional 51,174 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 791,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,493,000 after purchasing an additional 86,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,228,000 after purchasing an additional 27,830 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,702 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

