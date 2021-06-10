Burleson & Company LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Burleson & Company LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.53.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.02. The company had a trading volume of 58,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,971. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28. The stock has a market cap of $204.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.03.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

