Burleson & Company LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Burleson & Company LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. S&T Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,403,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $138.12 and a twelve month high of $228.65.

