Burleson & Company LLC Sells 700 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Burleson & Company LLC lessened its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,872,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in United Airlines by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of UAL stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,187,612. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.81. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UAL shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.35.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.