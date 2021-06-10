C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $15,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after acquiring an additional 472,600 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,439. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $99.00 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.97.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

