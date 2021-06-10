C James Koch Sells 2,500 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,104.41, for a total value of $2,761,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.40, for a total value of $2,716,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.01, for a total value of $2,722,525.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.71, for a total value of $2,646,775.00.

On Monday, May 17th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total value of $2,791,200.00.

On Friday, May 14th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,038.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,155.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 0.77. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $498.29 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 11.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $274,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $1,238,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,395.00 price objective on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,245.13.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

