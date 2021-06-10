Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 411.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 576,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after buying an additional 464,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 668,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after buying an additional 365,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CADE opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

