Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $129.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $110.83 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,892,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 28,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

