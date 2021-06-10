CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of CAI stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. CAI International has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.51.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter worth $755,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in CAI International in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in CAI International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

