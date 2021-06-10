Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Receives C$3.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CFW shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.85 to C$4.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Calfrac Well Services to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

TSE:CFW traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,091. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$3.14 and a 1 year high of C$17.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$134.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$241.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.