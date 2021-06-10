Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 13,173 Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,759,000.

NYSEARCA:GSUS opened at $58.62 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.70.

