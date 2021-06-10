Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $766,000 Stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) by 213.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTRI opened at $15.07 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

