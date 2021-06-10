Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $782,000 Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

EBND opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

