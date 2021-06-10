Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,527 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Copart by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $122.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 over the last three months. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

