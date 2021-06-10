Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 675 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LW opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.91. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

