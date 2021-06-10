Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.69. The company had a trading volume of 255,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 35.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

