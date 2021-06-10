Canoo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 101,671 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,095% compared to the average volume of 4,632 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Canoo by 210.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 231,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 157,035 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Canoo in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo in the first quarter valued at $2,056,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Canoo by 1,405.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,244 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the first quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital cut Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE GOEV opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a current ratio of 18.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45. Canoo has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $24.90.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.52). As a group, analysts anticipate that Canoo will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

