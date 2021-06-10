Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Phreesia, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Phreesia in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.33).

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.96.

PHR opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.09. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59.

In other Phreesia news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $2,964,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,563 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.