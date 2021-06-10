Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Buys £173.16 in Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI) insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis bought 444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £173.16 ($226.23).

Jonathan (Jon) Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Jonathan (Jon) Lewis bought 403 shares of Capita stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £173.29 ($226.40).

On Tuesday, April 6th, Jonathan (Jon) Lewis bought 372 shares of Capita stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £171.12 ($223.57).

CPI stock opened at GBX 39.65 ($0.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.40. Capita plc has a twelve month low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £667.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPI shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) target price on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Numis Securities restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 69.57 ($0.91).

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

