Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.50. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 17,525 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $446.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $54.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 352,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

