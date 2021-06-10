Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Cardlytics worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cardlytics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,517,000 after acquiring an additional 83,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cardlytics by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,202,000 after acquiring an additional 745,762 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 780,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,432,000 after acquiring an additional 217,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $268,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,574,250.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,278 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $524,140.56. Insiders have sold a total of 58,334 shares of company stock worth $6,389,744 in the last ninety days. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.17.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $110.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.17. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 2.60.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.