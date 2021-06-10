Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CZMWY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CZMWY remained flat at $$184.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 657. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of $97.10 and a 1-year high of $185.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.49.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.