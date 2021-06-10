CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

