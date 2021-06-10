Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,558 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Carvana were worth $81,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Carvana by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,882,000 after purchasing an additional 297,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Carvana by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,475,000 after acquiring an additional 430,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after acquiring an additional 482,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.68, for a total value of $13,834,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.54, for a total transaction of $42,553.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,890 shares in the company, valued at $12,324,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,210,269 shares of company stock worth $325,999,947. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.08.

Carvana stock opened at $264.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.03 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.44.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

