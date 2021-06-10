Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Director Seth B. Cohen Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Director Seth B. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $82,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 258,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,355.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CSLT opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.75. Castlight Health, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSLT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Castlight Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Castlight Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Castlight Health by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 22,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Castlight Health during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

