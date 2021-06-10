CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTT. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of CTT opened at $12.50 on Monday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.30 million, a PE ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. Equities analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,303,000 after acquiring an additional 497,846 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,977,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 206,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,032,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,748,000 after acquiring an additional 191,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

