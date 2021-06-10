CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,939,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $900,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

NYSE:CBRE opened at $89.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.63.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.