CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

NASDAQ CBTX opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72. CBTX has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBTX will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBTX. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,579,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,387,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,343 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CBTX by 524.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 53,503 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in CBTX during the first quarter worth $1,530,000. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

