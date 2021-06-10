Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.70

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.70 and last traded at $82.30, with a volume of 1418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.94.

A number of research firms have commented on CELH. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 661.24 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.81.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 98.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,257 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the first quarter valued at $76,818,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the first quarter valued at $14,926,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Celsius by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,341,000 after purchasing an additional 305,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in Celsius during the first quarter valued at $12,010,000. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

