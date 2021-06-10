Charles J. Meyers Sells 5,051 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $810.01 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $721.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $832.06.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

