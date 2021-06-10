Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stake Decreased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,538 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 18.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 14.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,820,000 after purchasing an additional 101,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $147.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $167.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.09.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Chart Industries’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

