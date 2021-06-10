Chase Investment Counsel Corp Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 36,277 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.1% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.87.

Shares of AAPL opened at $127.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

