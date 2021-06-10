Chatham Asset Management, Llc Purchases 20,000 Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $126,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 13,138 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $85,265.62.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 5,904 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $38,021.76.

On Thursday, May 27th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 663,889 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $3,724,417.29.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 523,095 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $2,767,172.55.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.77.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at $9,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,517,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 430,617 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at $11,680,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 381,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,767,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,387 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

