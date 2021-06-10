China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.24. China Finance Online shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 45,523 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $26.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45.

Get China Finance Online alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Finance Online stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.56% of China Finance Online as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Finance Online Co Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments: Hong Kong Brokerage Services and Financial Services. It provides online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, and securities investment advisory services to retail investors; and financial database and analytics to institutional investors, including financial, research, academic, and regulatory institutions, as well as financial software products.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.