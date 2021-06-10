Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

LDSVF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli stock traded up $567.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10,000.00. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9,276.28. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a fifty-two week low of $7,668.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10,000.00.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

