Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,970 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,982 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $167.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.81. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

