Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 0.6% of Norinchukin Bank The’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $44,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.43.

CHD stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $85.18. 10,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,985. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

