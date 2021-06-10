CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 1,190 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

The Progressive stock opened at $94.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.08. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

