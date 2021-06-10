CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 2,213 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,640,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total transaction of $105,267.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,267.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,816 shares of company stock worth $67,240,348 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.62.

ROKU stock opened at $339.64 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $103.94 and a one year high of $486.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

