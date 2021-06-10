CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 7,618 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $2,710,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $40,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

NYSE:DAL opened at $46.52 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

