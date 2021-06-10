CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,451,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,833,000 after purchasing an additional 330,541 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 19.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 93.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,263,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,244,000 after purchasing an additional 610,407 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 5.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in IHS Markit by 191.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,397,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,283,000 after acquiring an additional 918,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

INFO stock opened at $106.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $109.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 79.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.61.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

