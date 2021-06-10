CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 95,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DSGX. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.41.

DSGX stock opened at $65.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.87. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.66 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.