CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 3,372 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 69,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 29,693 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 161,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $112.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.04 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.68.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

