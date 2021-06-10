Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Shares Down 0.8%

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.30. 78,836 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 121,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNNWF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays began coverage on Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered Cineworld Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.34.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

