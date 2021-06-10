Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.9% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 137,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 356.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 267,978 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after buying an additional 209,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 25.9% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 360,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after buying an additional 74,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $54.53 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $229.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.