Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $2,250.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,826.06.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,316.66 on Monday. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $845.86 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,461.56. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,247.15 and a beta of 1.48.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

