Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.00%.

CZWI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.67. 8,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,176. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $148.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $14.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 49,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,047,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.