Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Clarus reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%.

CLAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of CLAR stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.29. 1,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.93 million, a P/E ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,724,908.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $1,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,591,598.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,322 shares of company stock worth $2,943,763. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Clarus by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Clarus by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

