Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.64 million.

Shares of Clarus stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.23. 1,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,425. Clarus has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $790.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,724,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $1,496,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,308,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,322 shares of company stock worth $2,943,763 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

