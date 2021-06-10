Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. Clarus has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $798.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,591,598.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,724,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,763 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Clarus by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarus by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Clarus by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Clarus by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

